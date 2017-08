Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote: i've been thinking about shifting over to virgin, how has this affected their sports package?

Virgin don't have the pricing for the sports channels like Sky have done. Their pricing is £31.75 a month + £7 for HD (they do have bundles, which are better value than that though).On Virgin you do get BT Sport included. On Sky BT Sport is free for 3 months, but then £27.99 month.I don't think the pricing changes make much difference though really. £18 for 1 channel is bad value, unless you are really into watching one sport only like Golf, F1 or Premier League football. Most will still want all the sports channels.