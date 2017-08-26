WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Top flight status record

Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 3:35 pm
NtW wrote:
Incorrect on both counts I'm afraid: both Leeds and St Helens have longer runs in the top flight than us, by virtue of the fact that we didn't compete in the Wartime league. Catalans have never been relegated (yet!); technically I'm not sure Leeds have-I'd have to check, and might be wrong here, but think their season out of the top flight was due to the breakaway forming the NRFL in 1902, when they weren't part of the top 14, which left them in the Yorks Snr Comp and then the 2nd division. Or maybe this was what happened to Saints: I can check if anyone's that bothered!!

I've said before our claim is tenuous and often mis-quoted: we're not the only club never to have been relegated, & other teams have played more seasons in the top flight (Wigan, Saints and Leeds); some Aussie clubs can claim to have played every season in the top flight, as can Catalans (we cannot).

The claim we can accurately make is that we are the only British RL team never to have started a season outside the top flight. As I said, tenuous, and I'm sure Leeds, Saints & Wigan fans wouldn't be lining up to swap many of their titles for this 'honour'; I doubt Cas fans would even swap this season for it TBH. I'd certainly give it up for a GF win (as long as we didn't 'do a Bradford')!


Interesting that you consider a war time league i.e a league during the second world war as a regular competiton..... surely it cant be regarded as such.

I noticed a few years ago Wigan had that league as count towards their number of championships Which I always though a bit rich considering some teams disbanded... you know to do other more important things. Also If I remember correctly players that weren't fighting were allowed to temporarily join the teams that kept going. So was it even a regular Wigan team that won it (I dont know BTW and shan't be looking either)

last time I looked Wigan had separated their war time league wins from regular Championship wins.....

to count that league as a regular top flight league is a bit disrespectful to what was going on at the time.
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 10:11 pm
the flying biscuit wrote:
Interesting that you consider a war time league i.e a league during the second world war as a regular competiton..... surely it cant be regarded as such.

I noticed a few years ago Wigan had that league as count towards their number of championships Which I always though a bit rich considering some teams disbanded... you know to do other more important things. Also If I remember correctly players that weren't fighting were allowed to temporarily join the teams that kept going. So was it even a regular Wigan team that won it (I dont know BTW and shan't be looking either)

last time I looked Wigan had separated their war time league wins from regular Championship wins.....

to count that league as a regular top flight league is a bit disrespectful to what was going on at the time.


It's not my opinion, but an accepted statistical fact.

In WWI, the NRFU decided to abandon competitive matches following the completion of the 1914/5 season. Games played during this period do not count in official records, as matches are classed as friendlies (newspapers did produce 'merit tables' based on their results though, interestingly).

In contrast, following the outbreak of WWII the RFL decided to run wartime emergency leagues; part of the rationale was to boost morale and provide some sense of normality for those remaining on the home front or on leave from active duty. The RL Record Keepers Club classify such games and competitions as first grade matches (which I think is consistent with soccer).

Registration rules were relaxed during the period, so players from clubs that were not playing could guest for others; some Wire players did this.

It's just a statement of truth then to say that our unbroken run of top flight seasons starts at 1945/6, as we didn't play in the 1944/5 season. Equally, it's right that clubs that won these wartime competitions list them in their honours (usually these as separated out, due to the competition being distinct from peacetime leagues).

None of this should be taken to disrespect the efforts of those who fought, and in some cases made the ultimate sacrifice, in both these conflicts. The heritage wall in the south stand does a great job at remembering those Wire players who sacrificed their life for king and country, and is well worth a look at, if anyone hasn't seen it.
//www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com

Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington
