rubber duckie wrote: As far as I'm aware, Warrington is the only club team in association or rugby football, never to be relegated and the longest continual top flight presence of a league team sport in the World.



We continue to be record breakers every day. I think that is a measure of success!

Incorrect on both counts I'm afraid: both Leeds and St Helens have longer runs in the top flight than us, by virtue of the fact that we didn't compete in the Wartime league. Catalans have never been relegated (yet!); technically I'm not sure Leeds have-I'd have to check, and might be wrong here, but think their season out of the top flight was due to the breakaway forming the NRFL in 1902, when they weren't part of the top 14, which left them in the Yorks Snr Comp and then the 2nd division. Or maybe this was what happened to Saints: I can check if anyone's that bothered!!I've said before our claim is tenuous and often mis-quoted: we're not the only club never to have been relegated, & other teams have played more seasons in the top flight (Wigan, Saints and Leeds); some Aussie clubs can claim to have played every season in the top flight, as can Catalans (we cannot).The claim we can accurately make is that we are the only British RL team never to have started a season outside the top flight. As I said, tenuous, and I'm sure Leeds, Saints & Wigan fans wouldn't be lining up to swap many of their titles for this 'honour'; I doubt Cas fans would even swap this season for it TBH. I'd certainly give it up for a GF win (as long as we didn't 'do a Bradford')!