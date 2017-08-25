WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Top flight status record

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Top flight status record

Post a reply
Re: Top flight status record
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 7:28 am
WWRLFC78 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Dec 03, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 438
Location: Well, here of course
Wirefan wrote:
Guess it depends on your measurement of success.

It certainly won't show up on any honours list which is where it counts and where real success is measured.

It's more a cutesy side story.


In the absence of a Grand Final trophy, a cutesy side story will have to do at the mo :cry:
Re: Top flight status record
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:52 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8348
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Add Celtic & Aberdeen to that list.

If I was more specific I ought to have said original teams...but that would still leave Celtic.
Not a bad shout though.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Top flight status record
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 10:11 pm
NtW User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 474
rubber duckie wrote:
As far as I'm aware, Warrington is the only club team in association or rugby football, never to be relegated and the longest continual top flight presence of a league team sport in the World.

We continue to be record breakers every day. I think that is a measure of success!


Incorrect on both counts I'm afraid: both Leeds and St Helens have longer runs in the top flight than us, by virtue of the fact that we didn't compete in the Wartime league. Catalans have never been relegated (yet!); technically I'm not sure Leeds have-I'd have to check, and might be wrong here, but think their season out of the top flight was due to the breakaway forming the NRFL in 1902, when they weren't part of the top 14, which left them in the Yorks Snr Comp and then the 2nd division. Or maybe this was what happened to Saints: I can check if anyone's that bothered!!

I've said before our claim is tenuous and often mis-quoted: we're not the only club never to have been relegated, & other teams have played more seasons in the top flight (Wigan, Saints and Leeds); some Aussie clubs can claim to have played every season in the top flight, as can Catalans (we cannot).

The claim we can accurately make is that we are the only British RL team never to have started a season outside the top flight. As I said, tenuous, and I'm sure Leeds, Saints & Wigan fans wouldn't be lining up to swap many of their titles for this 'honour'; I doubt Cas fans would even swap this season for it TBH. I'd certainly give it up for a GF win (as long as we didn't 'do a Bradford')!
//www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com

Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brolenni13, getdownmonkeyman, NtW, rubber duckie, Rugby, shinymcshine, TrevorGrice, Wigg'n and 178 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,0721,44476,1944,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
46
- 28NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
14
- 22NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
32
- 4SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM