Re: Top flight status record
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:20 pm
Wires71





silver2 wrote:
This is simply one of those issues that rival fans will use to annoy us irrespective of any arguments or evidence...much in the same way that we would with them -given the chance.


Very true, if it was Saints in this position with an identical history to Warrington we would be saying the record has gone for sure. I think we all know deep down it has.
Re: Top flight status record
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:23 pm
rubber duckie





Yep and Agar should go with it.

Re: Top flight status record
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 2:01 pm
Gazwire




For me it's an akin to the football play offs but in a mini league. The football clubs remain in the division they're in unless promoted. Same for us- if we remain in the same division at the start of next season then we've retained our top flight sstatus. The mini league is just an elongated play off system so we should, by of the season be able to still claim that we've always been top flight.
Re: Top flight status record
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 2:57 pm
wire2004






We have not lost our superleague status.
If we had. The rfl would of mandated that we take the superleague badges off our shirts.
The qualifiers is basically a 7 week play-off to retain superleague status.






Re: Top flight status record
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:06 pm
DAG





We've not been relegated. We won't be relegated. We've not lost Super League status. It was Super League Warrington against Championship Halifax at the weekend. Does anything else really matter? I'd say the fact we've not won the league since 1955 and the need to rebuild for next year are more of a pressing matter personally.


Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Re: Top flight status record
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:26 pm
gary numan






We still haven't been out of the top flight, I.e the highest division. All that has happened is the top 8 of the top division has entered into a comp from which the champions will emerge, we are not part of that. We are in a competition to remain in the top flight. We cannot claim to have been in the 2nd division anymore than a team that has never been in the top division but is in the qualifiers can claim they have been promoted

Re: Top flight status record
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:15 pm
Wirefan






No. In the same way Halifax Featherstone Hull KR and London can't claim that they were promoted to the top flight at the end of the first part of the season in 2017. Unless we do get relegated obviously.

Not really arsed about the "record" either. What does it even mean? Nothing. Hardly a measure of success when we havent won the league since 1955.
Re: Top flight status record
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 4:41 am
rubber duckie





As far as I'm aware, Warrington is the only club team in association or rugby football, never to be relegated and the longest continual top flight presence of a league team sport in the World.

We continue to be record breakers every day. I think that is a measure of success!

Re: Top flight status record
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 5:58 am
Builth Wells Wire






rubber duckie wrote:
As far as I'm aware, Warrington is the only club team in association or rugby football, never to be relegated and the longest continual top flight presence of a league team sport in the World.

We continue to be record breakers every day. I think that is a measure of success!


Add Celtic & Aberdeen to that list.
Re: Top flight status record
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 6:56 am
Wirefan






Guess it depends on your measurement of success.

It certainly won't show up on any honours list which is where it counts and where real success is measured.

It's more a cutesy side story.
