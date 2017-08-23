Here is another complication. The clubs are discussing increasing SL 2018 to 13 teams next year (and 14 the year after). It is at the stage of the accountants looking at the financial implications, because the remaining 12 obviously don't wish to see their Sky money diluted. So e.g. HKR could see themselves admitted back to the top tier without actually getting promoted. Or e.g. if Warrington lost in the MPG we might still be allowed back into SL 2018. Did HKR lose their status last year, because they have not been promoted back ? Has HKR regained their status if they didn't win promotion, but instead were allowed back in ? Would Wire have lost their status because they never got relegated to the Champ ? If half of SL split from the top half clubs and played in a 12 team comp with 6 Champ clubs, would the SL clubs have lost their top tier status ? If SL and the Champ was combined in one league, would all the SL clubs have lost their top flight status ?





When you start changing the format of a competition like the RFL have with this one, discussions about top tier status become meaningless. We have to accept that the nature of the completion has been changed. The only 'solid ground' that connects this situation to the old SL league is whether teams are playing in the Championship or SL in any given year.