Winslade's Offload wrote:
Does it really matter what names they give these two 8's ? If the RFL had split us up into top and bottom 6 teams at this stage, would anybody on here be bothered ? If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then its a duck. If a Championship side this year enters SL next year, they have been promoted. If we were to play in the Championship next year we would have been relegated.
How on earth can we find this such a fascinating topic. Anybody want to see my list of car number plates that I spotted this morning ?
It's not as simple as you have reduced it because there are 3 leagues now created from an original 2.
Anyhow did you not know the nature of the thread by the title? If it's not for you could you not just skip over it?
Wed Aug 23, 2017 4:42 pm
We're not in it. Simple. Sack Agar and Smith.
once a wire always a wire
Wed Aug 23, 2017 7:18 pm
karetaker wrote:
Yes please, never see any ED anymore except the mayors car.
Ah, the old ED reg, I can see you must have been a keen number plate spotter in your youth. Dad had two Morris Minor 1000's when we lived in an eastern suburb of Warry many moons ago. I am sure the first was DED and when he sold it the guy who bought it tipped a large bag of notes onto the dining room table. They were all brown 10 shilling notes and I had never seen so much money in my life. I think I must have been about 10 years old. In retrospect he was probably the equivalent of the Bulgarian mafia and moved out to Stockton Heath a few years later.
Wed Aug 23, 2017 8:22 pm
Still one or two old council special buses with ED. Well there was til fairly recent if they haven't now.
Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:07 pm
I've always thought this is a bit weird. We're playing in the same competition now, but everyone will always say that the SL team (Wire) beat the Championship team (Fax).
This isn't a whinge, but I guess the differentiation is that Wire et al are still receiving SL level funding?
Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:31 pm
Wouldn't even say it was a case of automatic relegation/promotion these days, more a case of invitation, as you could win the MPG, but if all the other boxes aren't ticked like ground, finances etc, you won't get the invite.
Thu Aug 24, 2017 7:31 am
Here is another complication. The clubs are discussing increasing SL 2018 to 13 teams next year (and 14 the year after). It is at the stage of the accountants looking at the financial implications, because the remaining 12 obviously don't wish to see their Sky money diluted. So e.g. HKR could see themselves admitted back to the top tier without actually getting promoted. Or e.g. if Warrington lost in the MPG we might still be allowed back into SL 2018. Did HKR lose their status last year, because they have not been promoted back ? Has HKR regained their status if they didn't win promotion, but instead were allowed back in ? Would Wire have lost their status because they never got relegated to the Champ ? If half of SL split from the top half clubs and played in a 12 team comp with 6 Champ clubs, would the SL clubs have lost their top tier status ? If SL and the Champ was combined in one league, would all the SL clubs have lost their top flight status ?
When you start changing the format of a competition like the RFL have with this one, discussions about top tier status become meaningless. We have to accept that the nature of the completion has been changed. The only 'solid ground' that connects this situation to the old SL league is whether teams are playing in the Championship or SL in any given year.
Thu Aug 24, 2017 7:37 am
Winslade's Offload wrote:
True. I like the test definition given previously.
Assuming no relegation before 1996, if we have played in every single round of SL since then - status retained, else status lost.
Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:31 am
Mr Winslade, i think your theorem style response just goes to prove what we & most other RL fans know...the Wire are a top team.
QED
Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:55 am
This is simply one of those issues that rival fans will use to annoy us irrespective of any arguments or evidence...much in the same way that we would with them -given the chance.
