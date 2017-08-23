karetaker wrote: Yes please, never see any ED anymore except the mayors car.

Ah, the old ED reg, I can see you must have been a keen number plate spotter in your youth. Dad had two Morris Minor 1000's when we lived in an eastern suburb of Warry many moons ago. I am sure the first was DED and when he sold it the guy who bought it tipped a large bag of notes onto the dining room table. They were all brown 10 shilling notes and I had never seen so much money in my life. I think I must have been about 10 years old. In retrospect he was probably the equivalent of the Bulgarian mafia and moved out to Stockton Heath a few years later.