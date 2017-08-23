WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Top flight status record

Re: Top flight status record
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:52 am
Wires71
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8881
WWRLFC78 wrote:

If we do consider the Qualifiers as a 'lower league' then we must also class the times we have finished outside of the playoff places as playing outside of the elite competition. The Superleague after the split are, in essence, the playoffs of old. The Qualifiers after the split is just a means to decide who is relegated. If we do not get relegated then we retain our record.

Simples....


Finishing outside of the playoff places never meant you played in a separate league against lower league teams so I don't think that is comparable. Like it or not we are in a distinct separate league called "The Qualifiers".
The leagues are distinguished as separate on the official SL website here http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague/fixtures
Superleague is sponsored by BetFred, the Qualifiers league is not.
Re: Top flight status record
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:53 am
wire-flyer
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 118
What we definitely no longer have is the record of playing in every weekly round of super league since it started :-(
Re: Top flight status record
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:53 am
Wires71
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8881
ratticusfinch wrote:
As of yet we have not been relegated. Were we to get relegated and retain SL status due to moving to 13 teams then i would certainly consider our record gone. As it is IMO our record remains in tact. Put it this way if Leeds win the GF this season then how did they manage that after getting 'relegated' last season?


Have we not been 'relegated' to a lower competition - The Qualifiers from which we can "qualify" for promotion to Super League?
Re: Top flight status record
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 12:09 pm
kirtonLindseyWolf
Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 240
Wires71 wrote:
Have we not been 'relegated' to a lower competition - The Qualifiers from which we can "qualify" for promotion to Super League?


I consider us qualifying for a lower competition. If we meet certain criteria such as coming in the top 3 or winning the 4/5th Million Pound game we will remain in the Super League. If we lose the million pound game or god forbid don't even qualify then we will have been relegated to the next lowest league.
Re: Top flight status record
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 12:58 pm
Oxford Exile
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3673
Location: Its in the name
interesting question....it surely has to come down to 'relegation' and how that is defined. We have yet to be relegated...so we still retain our top flight status....just as the Championship teams have not been promoted into Super League...we have not been relegated from it. A sort of limbo as someone else has already said.
top flight since 1895
