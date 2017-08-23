WWRLFC78 wrote:
If we do consider the Qualifiers as a 'lower league' then we must also class the times we have finished outside of the playoff places as playing outside of the elite competition. The Superleague after the split are, in essence, the playoffs of old. The Qualifiers after the split is just a means to decide who is relegated. If we do not get relegated then we retain our record.
Simples....
Finishing outside of the playoff places never meant you played in a separate league against lower league teams so I don't think that is comparable. Like it or not we are in a distinct separate league called "The Qualifiers".
The leagues are distinguished as separate on the official SL website here http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague/fixtures
Superleague is sponsored by BetFred, the Qualifiers league is not.