Re: Top flight status record
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:50 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8878
Snaggletooth wrote:
To me we started in SL and only if we lose in the MP game do we lose SL status.


or finish 6th, 7th or 8th in the Qualifiers (Unlikely)
Re: Top flight status record
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:56 am
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1329
The top 8 are currently in a competition called 'Superleague'

The middle 8 are currently in a separate competition called 'The Qualifiers'


Though we may not have been relegated from the championship we are most certainly playing outside the top league. the difference with the old play off system was that though you finished outside the top 8 and your season was over... You weren't then put into another mini league and made to play. Now we are.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Re: Top flight status record
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:02 am
kirtonLindseyWolf
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 238
How can you get relegated and lose your status mid season. We have failed to get into the Grand Final Play Offs, because that is what it technically is. We have not been relegated as yet, only if we fail to finish in the top 3 of the qualifiers and/or lose the Million pound game have we been relegated.
Re: Top flight status record
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:06 am
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1329
Start of the season there are Two leagues.

End of the season there are 3 leagues.

Are we in the top league of those three? No.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Re: Top flight status record
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:09 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8878
moving on... wrote:
Start of the season there are Two leagues.

End of the season there are 3 leagues.

Are we in the top league of those three? No.


That's quite compelling when put like that.
Re: Top flight status record
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:11 am
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3103
Location: Stuck in 1982
Snaggletooth wrote:
What I was meaning was, some fans (friends and foe) construe that we have lost our SL status, whilst no Championship supporters claim to playing at a SL level.

To me we started in SL and only if we lose in the MP game do we lose SL status.


I fully agree with your sentiment Snaggletooth, but, also with the previous poster that if some of our current opposition aren't in it, are we?
Re: Top flight status record
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:21 am
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1329
The BBC explained it with the help of Korean Billy on the Superleague show.

"The top 8 teams in superleague will become a separate competition with all their accumulated points brought forward. This is still called Super league."

"The bottom 4 teams from Super League will join the top 4 teams from the championship in a new league called the Qualifiers. all points accumulated throughout the season are put back to 0 and they will fight it out for super league status.


Though we may not have been relegated into the championship, we are still currently playing in a lower league. the Qualifiers is sort of like Limbo. It's not super league and its not Championship. its somewhere in-between the both. We can cling onto it all we want that we've never played in the championship but the fact will always remain that for 7 weeks we played outside the Super league.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Re: Top flight status record
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:23 am
Superblue
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 106
And if we were to lose the million pound game, and thus be relegated, but the RFL change the rules to bring a club up instead of relegating one ?

Was we relegated?
