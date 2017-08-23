The top 8 are currently in a competition called 'Superleague'
The middle 8 are currently in a separate competition called 'The Qualifiers'
Though we may not have been relegated from the championship we are most certainly playing outside the top league. the difference with the old play off system was that though you finished outside the top 8 and your season was over... You weren't then put into another mini league and made to play. Now we are.
How can you get relegated and lose your status mid season. We have failed to get into the Grand Final Play Offs, because that is what it technically is. We have not been relegated as yet, only if we fail to finish in the top 3 of the qualifiers and/or lose the Million pound game have we been relegated.
The BBC explained it with the help of Korean Billy on the Superleague show.
"The top 8 teams in superleague will become a separate competition with all their accumulated points brought forward. This is still called Super league."
"The bottom 4 teams from Super League will join the top 4 teams from the championship in a new league called the Qualifiers. all points accumulated throughout the season are put back to 0 and they will fight it out for super league status.
Though we may not have been relegated into the championship, we are still currently playing in a lower league. the Qualifiers is sort of like Limbo. It's not super league and its not Championship. its somewhere in-between the both. We can cling onto it all we want that we've never played in the championship but the fact will always remain that for 7 weeks we played outside the Super league.
