The BBC explained it with the help of Korean Billy on the Superleague show.



"The top 8 teams in superleague will become a separate competition with all their accumulated points brought forward. This is still called Super league."



"The bottom 4 teams from Super League will join the top 4 teams from the championship in a new league called the Qualifiers. all points accumulated throughout the season are put back to 0 and they will fight it out for super league status.





Though we may not have been relegated into the championship, we are still currently playing in a lower league. the Qualifiers is sort of like Limbo. It's not super league and its not Championship. its somewhere in-between the both. We can cling onto it all we want that we've never played in the championship but the fact will always remain that for 7 weeks we played outside the Super league.