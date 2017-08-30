Ejoyable game to say they were all past it.

Kylie would not go amiss in the current Leeds team with some cracking hefty hits.

He said after the game that he put one or two late shots on the oppositions half backs as that`s what you have to do to win games.

Leeds take note when we play Hull and Cas.

Crowd of 5000 to watch what was basically a charity match mid season is pretty impressive something Salford could only dream of getting for a league game.