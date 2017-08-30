WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire

Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 6:23 pm
tvoc
PrinterThe wrote:
I don't mind but when they announced her on Friday as "the First Lady of Rugby League" that was quite cringeworthy.


Outrageous. Everyone knows the first Lady of Rugby League is Kath.
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 6:43 pm
The Biffs Back
tvoc wrote:
Outrageous. Everyone knows the first Lady of Rugby League is Kath.

Not if you're from Humbersaaaaard she's not :wink:
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 6:51 pm
tad rhino
not the quickest game but entertaining. kylies hit on long was worth the tenner
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:48 pm
tad rhino
cracking night. Yorkshire won by 2. Kylie man of the match. some great runs and massive hits. a sublime but bit of skill by tommy Martyn to set up a try and a yellow card for James lowes. nothing changes!
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:48 pm
Massive crowd too considering it was a legends match. Now I wonder what the RFL were thinking.
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 10:40 pm
tvoc
Kylie Leuluai -Yorkshire - Tha'll get a clip rahnd lug'oil if tha' carries on like this.
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 7:29 am
Ejoyable game to say they were all past it.
Kylie would not go amiss in the current Leeds team with some cracking hefty hits.
He said after the game that he put one or two late shots on the oppositions half backs as that`s what you have to do to win games.
Leeds take note when we play Hull and Cas.
Crowd of 5000 to watch what was basically a charity match mid season is pretty impressive something Salford could only dream of getting for a league game.
