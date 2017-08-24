WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire

Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:24 am
PrinterThe Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 965
Superted wrote:
Have to agree with everyone's sentiments on Simmonds - he's the ultimate 'clinger on'. But fair play to him, he's managed to make himself a career from it. I personally can't listen to him for a minute - it's ridiculously cringeworthy, but he's getting absolutely everywhere.

On a different, but similar note (and this will probably offend some and come across as a touch heartless so I'll put on my hard hat), but I'm a bit sick of seeing/hearing from Lizzie Jones, she gets where water can't - I'm sure she's rooting someone at Leeds, she's at every game, function and get together.

I absolutely have 100% sympathy for her, admire her massively for what she's doing with the DJ defibrillator Charity (and maybe it is just Leeds being very supportive of her and that charity), but jeez, every time I'm at headingly she's there hovering around like an entitled celeb.


I don't mind but when they announced her on Friday as "the First Lady of Rugby League" that was quite cringeworthy.
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:34 am
Mark Laurie Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 742
Bang wrote:
Shabba!


Hold on tight or you may die
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:45 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8496
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
tad rhino wrote:
http://www.therhinos.co.uk/2017/07/21/legends-go-head-head-origin-challenge-clash/

only a tenner. really looking forward to it


Great line ups. Especially for Yorkshire dentists. Toa Kohe Love's appearance will have them cancelling their summer holidays.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 10:21 pm
The Eagle User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 09, 2004 10:07 pm
Posts: 15117
Location: Nottingham. 800 years ago outlaws stole from the rich. Little has changed here
Superted wrote:
Have to agree with everyone's sentiments on Simmonds - he's the ultimate 'clinger on'. But fair play to him, he's managed to make himself a career from it. I personally can't listen to him for a minute - it's ridiculously cringeworthy, but he's getting absolutely everywhere.

On a different, but similar note (and this will probably offend some and come across as a touch heartless so I'll put on my hard hat), but I'm a bit sick of seeing/hearing from Lizzie Jones, she gets where water can't - I'm sure she's rooting someone at Leeds, she's at every game, function and get together.

I absolutely have 100% sympathy for her, admire her massively for what she's doing with the DJ defibrillator Charity (and maybe it is just Leeds being very supportive of her and that charity), but jeez, every time I'm at headingly she's there hovering around like an entitled celeb.

I think it's good that rugby league as a sport is looking after one of its own. If you're going to pay a singer it may as well be a further players widow
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 1:40 am
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 38
Have to agree about shouty Simmons, equally shouty Wagga and mumbling thicko JJB. Woeful to listen to.

Not sure if they're trying to recreate a a UK version of the now way past it's sell by date NRL footy show, bit it's a right pile of shoyte.
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 11:31 am
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1274
The Eagle wrote:
I think it's good that rugby league as a sport is looking after one of its own. If you're going to pay a singer it may as well be a further players widow


Absolutely agree, and I'm very proud of how our sport rally around each other when there is a serious incident or worthy charitable cause - Just an observation that she's always there, at every game, every function, every get together, regardless of whether she's been singing or not.
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 4:37 am
ryano User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 4:02 am
Posts: 2842
So what? And it's HEADINGLEY.
"Arguably the best Rugby League side certainly in the last 40 years!" Phil Clarke.
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 7:34 am
chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3243
Location: location, location
Can you pay your ten quid and sit in the North or Carnegie stand tonight or is the ten quid to stand behind the posts?
