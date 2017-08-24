Superted wrote:

Have to agree with everyone's sentiments on Simmonds - he's the ultimate 'clinger on'. But fair play to him, he's managed to make himself a career from it. I personally can't listen to him for a minute - it's ridiculously cringeworthy, but he's getting absolutely everywhere.



On a different, but similar note (and this will probably offend some and come across as a touch heartless so I'll put on my hard hat), but I'm a bit sick of seeing/hearing from Lizzie Jones, she gets where water can't - I'm sure she's rooting someone at Leeds, she's at every game, function and get together.



I absolutely have 100% sympathy for her, admire her massively for what she's doing with the DJ defibrillator Charity (and maybe it is just Leeds being very supportive of her and that charity), but jeez, every time I'm at headingly she's there hovering around like an entitled celeb.