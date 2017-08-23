WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire

Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 3:01 pm
You alright maaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaate.
I know Chev Walker Maaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaate.
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 7:13 pm
Speaking of half time, whatever happened to giving out the half time scores of other games?
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 7:59 pm
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
So glad others cant stand Simmonds garbage at HT! Leeds is a club that has always done things with class.

I dont go in long bar anymore cos all you hear is him shouting nonsense down microphone. He is awful. Get rid.
Same here - I used to go in the Long Bar every game. I've been in there twice this year and given up both times. It's impossible to enjoy yourself in there with him shouting inanely away.

FWIW we do have, for most games, a perfectly fine announcer in Pete Nuttall. Why they give it to Simmonds at half time is anyone's guess.
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 8:02 pm
Rugby AM radio show used to be pretty good, when they used to get a lot of good stories out of players, now I just check youtube to see if there are any decent player interviews, never watch the whole thing.

As for half time I totally agree with everything above
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 8:12 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
Rugby AM radio show used to be pretty good, when they used to get a lot of good stories out of players, now I just check youtube to see if there are any decent player interviews, never watch the whole thing.

As for half time I totally agree with everything above

I agree Rugby AM can sometimes get some decent interviews that are often a bit more informal and relaxed than any that the players or coaches have with Sky or the BBC.

However I agree on the general theme that the shouty Simmonds thing is just annoying. JJB usually manages to put enthusiasm and energy into his interviews without the need to shout or laugh inanely. There's a decent couple of interviews with both McDermott and Hetherington from JJB in the latest episode
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:03 pm
Have to agree with everyone's sentiments on Simmonds - he's the ultimate 'clinger on'. But fair play to him, he's managed to make himself a career from it. I personally can't listen to him for a minute - it's ridiculously cringeworthy, but he's getting absolutely everywhere.

On a different, but similar note (and this will probably offend some and come across as a touch heartless so I'll put on my hard hat), but I'm a bit sick of seeing/hearing from Lizzie Jones, she gets where water can't - I'm sure she's rooting someone at Leeds, she's at every game, function and get together.

I absolutely have 100% sympathy for her, admire her massively for what she's doing with the DJ defibrillator Charity (and maybe it is just Leeds being very supportive of her and that charity), but jeez, every time I'm at headingly she's there hovering around like an entitled celeb.
