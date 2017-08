leedsnsouths wrote: Rugby AM radio show used to be pretty good, when they used to get a lot of good stories out of players, now I just check youtube to see if there are any decent player interviews, never watch the whole thing.



As for half time I totally agree with everything above

I agree Rugby AM can sometimes get some decent interviews that are often a bit more informal and relaxed than any that the players or coaches have with Sky or the BBC.However I agree on the general theme that the shouty Simmonds thing is just annoying. JJB usually manages to put enthusiasm and energy into his interviews without the need to shout or laugh inanely. There's a decent couple of interviews with both McDermott and Hetherington from JJB in the latest episode