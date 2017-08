Absolutely agree about Simmonds.

His loutish shoutish style just gets up my nose and makes half time unbearable.

Bring in a professional announcer with a rugby league interest and bias.

I also agree about the birthday messages. If it was for me, I would be so disappointed. If the sound / pronunciation is that bad and can't be improved, then maybe e mailing an av file would be better. More likely to hit the target. Imagine a kids horror if he missed it having nipped out for a pee or a drink.