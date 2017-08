oldladyrhino wrote: Me too! Can't stand the 'shouty shouty' nonsense of 'Simmo' and 'Waggataurus' in particular but some mixed feelings - they are certainly 'raising' RL profile but at the same time looking like untalented Northern Twazzocks. I need new earplugs and/or an interpreter.

It is a shame because as you point out it should be a good thing having a RL program to watch as we don't get much but it's just not any good really.