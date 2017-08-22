Me too! Can't stand the 'shouty shouty' nonsense of 'Simmo' and 'Waggataurus' in particular but some mixed feelings - they are certainly 'raising' RL profile but at the same time looking like untalented Northern Twazzocks. I need new earplugs and/or an interpreter.
Me too, can't stand his involvement in the so-called half time entertainment. Just shouty boll*x. On a different topic what is the point of the players' mumbled birthday messages at halftime? I have yet to hear a word any of them say.
Old Feller wrote:
Me too, can't stand his involvement in the so-called half time entertainment. Just shouty boll*x. On a different topic what is the point of the players' mumbled birthday messages at halftime? I have yet to hear a word any of them say.
It cost £150k - easy money for the club
