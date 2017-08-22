WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire

Post a reply
RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:44 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20296
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
http://www.therhinos.co.uk/2017/07/21/l ... nge-clash/

only a tenner. really looking forward to it
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 6:01 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7918
Location: SWMC Coach
The rugby yes.

The involvement of "Simmo" and his brand of shouty, shouty rugby am nonsense, nope.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 7:58 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15573
Location: On the road
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
The rugby yes.

The involvement of "Simmo" and his brand of shouty, shouty rugby am nonsense, nope.


The most annoying man in RL - makes Barrie and Terry look professional
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 8:10 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15200
Sal Paradise wrote:
The most annoying man in RL - makes Barrie and Terry look professional


Glad it is not just me who thinks this.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 8:52 am
oldladyrhino Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 9:13 am
Posts: 133
Me too! Can't stand the 'shouty shouty' nonsense of 'Simmo' and 'Waggataurus' in particular but some mixed feelings - they are certainly 'raising' RL profile but at the same time looking like untalented Northern Twazzocks. I need new earplugs and/or an interpreter.
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:14 am
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5424
Gotcha wrote:
Glad it is not just me who thinks this.


Me too, can't stand his involvement in the so-called half time entertainment.
Just shouty boll*x.
On a different topic what is the point of the players' mumbled birthday messages at halftime?
I have yet to hear a word any of them say.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: RL Origin | Yorkshire v Lancashire
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:37 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15573
Location: On the road
Old Feller wrote:
Me too, can't stand his involvement in the so-called half time entertainment.
Just shouty boll*x.
On a different topic what is the point of the players' mumbled birthday messages at halftime?
I have yet to hear a word any of them say.


It cost £150k - easy money for the club
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, finglas, Gotcha, RHINO-MARK, rhino65, Sal Paradise, Seth, tad rhino, thepimp007 and 168 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,621,1961,60676,1894,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 26th Aug : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM