2 free tickets for Wembley.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:19 pm
Block 121 row20 270/271 anyone want them, will have to come collect them.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 5:53 pm
Wow, yes, great, who's playing.... oh, well mmmmm sorry think I'm washing the car on Saturday.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:17 pm
I've just realised how much money I'm saving this weekend compared to last year. Thanks Tony.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 9:20 pm
As The Wire wont be there neither will I. However, 4 of us are off for a weekend at Silverstone for the MotoGP. Full hospitality, pit access, food and drink for the 2 days. Cant wait.

Nice gesture by the OP, hope someone can make use of them.

Tue Aug 22, 2017 9:23 pm
have you tried the pies and hull forums..but charge the buggers
Tue Aug 22, 2017 9:24 pm
Well I posted on the Wigan board as well,I got them free so not looking to make anything from it,if no one takes them il let the dog chew them lol.

