Where do you expect us to finish in 2018?

Automatic promotion (1st)
2
25%
Promotion playoff (2nd to 5th and winning promotion)
3
38%
Promotion playoff (2nd to 5th and missing out on promotion)
3
38%
Mid table (6th to 8th)
0
No votes
Bottom 8 (Shield)
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 8
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 7:12 am
debaser
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9877
Location: Here
weighman wrote:
Doubt there will be 16 teams in C1 in 2018 . If there are 14 teams it will be home & away & no eights or shield.

A supporter of a C1 team


Saw a tweet yesterday (Mick G) saying the league may be split into North and South.

Interesting.
Pretty s**t if true.
(and I feel fine)
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 7:47 am
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6677
Yes I have heard that also , paper talk I hope !
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 7:52 am
rugbyreddog
Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 4004
Location: Hornsea
Bullmans Parade wrote:
I'm still confused as to how the new club is even implicated in all of this. I was under the impression that all existing player contracts with the old club were torn up, and that the players that came to the new club were given brand new contracts. Never a dull day at Odsal...

The argument seems to be around whether we were actually liquidated or taken out of Administration. Further arguments are on the 2018 season ticket thread.
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 8:31 am
Duckman
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3883
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
debaser wrote:
Saw a tweet yesterday (Mick G) saying the league may be split into North and South.

Interesting.
Pretty s**t if true.


Yeah I saw that too, I understand what the thinking is, but if we're in a conference with only 8 teams, we'll probably be playing the same teams at least 3 times if not 4 depending on which wacky formula the RFL come up with to entertain us. Also, no disrespect to the southern teams but it wouldn't be an even split in competitiveness, so ill be curious how the end of season/promotion works with that scenario.

I think its clear something is going to be changing regarding the League 1 structure.

#edit# I also notice today that Swinton have been hit with yet another Winding Up Petition, so there is probably still some doubt about if they can make the start of 2018 whichever league they end up in at the end of 2017.
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:06 am
RickyF1
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1130
Location: Waiting
What's the winding up petition for pal & how much for?
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:21 am
Duckman
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3883
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
RickyF1 wrote:
What's the winding up petition for pal & how much for?


No idea mate, just saw it referenced on another site and followed the link to the standard gazette notice;

https://m.thegazette.co.uk/notice/2850481

My guess would be that its probably a relatively small amount of HMRC debt that has accumulated since they cleared the last winding up petition a few weeks back? pure guess work mind. I think they got a loan from the council to pay the last bit of the last debt and I seem to remember them needing something in the order of 35K in four weeks or so last time? The fans did some great fundraising/crowdfunding - hope they can get over this one too.
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:53 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27096
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Poor gits. Been there done that.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
