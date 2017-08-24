debaser wrote: Saw a tweet yesterday (Mick G) saying the league may be split into North and South.



Interesting.

Pretty s**t if true.

Yeah I saw that too, I understand what the thinking is, but if we're in a conference with only 8 teams, we'll probably be playing the same teams at least 3 times if not 4 depending on which wacky formula the RFL come up with to entertain us. Also, no disrespect to the southern teams but it wouldn't be an even split in competitiveness, so ill be curious how the end of season/promotion works with that scenario.I think its clear something is going to be changing regarding the League 1 structure.#edit# I also notice today that Swinton have been hit with yet another Winding Up Petition, so there is probably still some doubt about if they can make the start of 2018 whichever league they end up in at the end of 2017.