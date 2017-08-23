I must confess I'm finding it hard to get a handle on this. Say we sigend a contract with Player Bloggs. Say he's one of the better regulars. Then we find he is suing the new club, claiming it owes him a shedload of money that he didn't get from the old club.



ATEOTD what this amounts to is a position where, to defend his claim, it will cost the club, his existing employers, a lot of money. And some day they will end up opposing each other, flanked by lawyers, in a bitter wrangle over cash.



I should imagine if one wins, they all win. If they all lose, how will that affect their disposition towards the club? If they all win, can we aford to pay? At best, a whole bunch of cash would be lost to the normal budget to pay all the claimants off. I don't really see how all this can't have had a serious negative effect on the team and the club generally, and it's a huge black cloud that we need like a hole in the head.