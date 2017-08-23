|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3034
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
thepimp007 wrote:
Haha what we would give for the three eyed raven to look into the future
Wouldn't mind signing up a few of the dead, those boys showed better tackling technique on Jon Snow than any of the Bulls team have this season!!
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Wed Aug 23, 2017 2:40 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3034
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
But on a realistic note I expect:
A good undisturbed pre-season.
A number of signings before January.
Decent FT players signed up on those limited FT deals (ie. A Chisholm, not a Mendeika).
Decent PT players to supplement.
A number of academy players in the numbered squad (Kirk, Wilkinson, Rickett etc).
A coach announced before pre-season training in November.
Kit release before Christmas.
Season tickets being set at a decent price.
For me at the moment, all this is more important than any on field related issues. Get these done in the next few months and it shows me that we are gaining some form of stability and can look forward with renewed optimism.
As for on field. I expect a competitive squad capable of top 1/2/3 (depending who comes down) and see where we are and how we have performed after 4 weeks. If we win 4/4 then secure either automatic promotion or at least play-off contenders.
In terms of performance I want to see pride and passion for the shirt and also not lose to the Cougars. Don't think we have played them in a competitive match since SL started. So would hate to lose our first real encounter with them.
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Wed Aug 23, 2017 7:56 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2726
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
But on a realistic note I expect:
A good undisturbed pre-season.
See, you've fallen over already. That's never realistic when it comes to Bradford Bulls.
|
|
Wed Aug 23, 2017 8:49 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9580
Location: Bradbados
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
But on a realistic note I expect:
A good undisturbed pre-season.
A number of signings before January.
Decent FT players signed up on those limited FT deals (ie. A Chisholm, not a Mendeika).
Decent PT players to supplement.
A number of academy players in the numbered squad (Kirk, Wilkinson, Rickett etc).
A coach announced before pre-season training in November.
Kit release before Christmas.
Season tickets being set at a decent price.
For me at the moment, all this is more important than any on field related issues. Get these done in the next few months and it shows me that we are gaining some form of stability and can look forward with renewed optimism.
As for on field. I expect a competitive squad capable of top 1/2/3 (depending who comes down) and see where we are and how we have performed after 4 weeks. If we win 4/4 then secure either automatic promotion or at least play-off contenders.
In terms of performance I want to see pride and passion for the shirt and also not lose to the Cougars. Don't think we have played them in a competitive match since SL started. So would hate to lose our first real encounter with them.
I must admit, I'd have woken up long before the end of that list.....
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:34 am
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27914Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
All this is pie in the sky, when you consider that over a dozen of our existing players are taking us to the Employment Tribunal, and - if the case finishes and isn't appealed - the outcome of that won't even be known till January; before which we'll have inevitably had to plough a shedload of money that we don't have into lawyers' fees. And if it ends badly, well, the new club could even be finished as it's hard to see where we could find the sort of money to pay off several dozen claimants.
So we may sometime have a settled and calm pre-season, but 2018 won't be it.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Wed Aug 23, 2017 12:11 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3999Location:
Hornsea
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
All this is pie in the sky, when you consider that over a dozen of our existing players are taking us to the Employment Tribunal, and - if the case finishes and isn't appealed - the outcome of that won't even be known till January; before which we'll have inevitably had to plough a shedload of money that we don't have into lawyers' fees. And if it ends badly, well, the new club could even be finished as it's hard to see where we could find the sort of money to pay off several dozen claimants.
So we may sometime have a settled and calm pre-season, but 2018 won't be it.
You would also have to consider how much loyalty and commitment there can be between club and players when half the squad are taking them to court.
|
|
Wed Aug 23, 2017 2:28 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27914Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
I must confess I'm finding it hard to get a handle on this. Say we sigend a contract with Player Bloggs. Say he's one of the better regulars. Then we find he is suing the new club, claiming it owes him a shedload of money that he didn't get from the old club.
ATEOTD what this amounts to is a position where, to defend his claim, it will cost the club, his existing employers, a lot of money. And some day they will end up opposing each other, flanked by lawyers, in a bitter wrangle over cash.
I should imagine if one wins, they all win. If they all lose, how will that affect their disposition towards the club? If they all win, can we aford to pay? At best, a whole bunch of cash would be lost to the normal budget to pay all the claimants off. I don't really see how all this can't have had a serious negative effect on the team and the club generally, and it's a huge black cloud that we need like a hole in the head.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: billypop, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, crashmon, debaser, domthebull, Ferocious Aardvark, Jabebby, le penguin, paulwalker71, roger daly, tikkabull and 166 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net