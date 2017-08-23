WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 expectations

Where do you expect us to finish in 2018?

Automatic promotion (1st)
2
33%
Promotion playoff (2nd to 5th and winning promotion)
2
33%
Promotion playoff (2nd to 5th and missing out on promotion)
2
33%
Mid table (6th to 8th)
0
No votes
Bottom 8 (Shield)
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 6
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 2:29 am
Bulls Boy 2011






thepimp007 wrote:
Haha what we would give for the three eyed raven to look into the future


Wouldn't mind signing up a few of the dead, those boys showed better tackling technique on Jon Snow than any of the Bulls team have this season!!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 2:40 am
Bulls Boy 2011






But on a realistic note I expect:

A good undisturbed pre-season.
A number of signings before January.
Decent FT players signed up on those limited FT deals (ie. A Chisholm, not a Mendeika).
Decent PT players to supplement.
A number of academy players in the numbered squad (Kirk, Wilkinson, Rickett etc).

A coach announced before pre-season training in November.
Kit release before Christmas.
Season tickets being set at a decent price.

For me at the moment, all this is more important than any on field related issues. Get these done in the next few months and it shows me that we are gaining some form of stability and can look forward with renewed optimism.

As for on field. I expect a competitive squad capable of top 1/2/3 (depending who comes down) and see where we are and how we have performed after 4 weeks. If we win 4/4 then secure either automatic promotion or at least play-off contenders.

In terms of performance I want to see pride and passion for the shirt and also not lose to the Cougars. Don't think we have played them in a competitive match since SL started. So would hate to lose our first real encounter with them.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 7:56 am
HamsterChops






Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
But on a realistic note I expect:

A good undisturbed pre-season.


See, you've fallen over already. That's never realistic when it comes to Bradford Bulls.
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 8:49 am
Bulliac






Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
But on a realistic note I expect:

A good undisturbed pre-season.
A number of signings before January.
Decent FT players signed up on those limited FT deals (ie. A Chisholm, not a Mendeika).
Decent PT players to supplement.
A number of academy players in the numbered squad (Kirk, Wilkinson, Rickett etc).

A coach announced before pre-season training in November.
Kit release before Christmas.
Season tickets being set at a decent price.

For me at the moment, all this is more important than any on field related issues. Get these done in the next few months and it shows me that we are gaining some form of stability and can look forward with renewed optimism.

As for on field. I expect a competitive squad capable of top 1/2/3 (depending who comes down) and see where we are and how we have performed after 4 weeks. If we win 4/4 then secure either automatic promotion or at least play-off contenders.

In terms of performance I want to see pride and passion for the shirt and also not lose to the Cougars. Don't think we have played them in a competitive match since SL started. So would hate to lose our first real encounter with them.

I must admit, I'd have woken up long before the end of that list.....
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:34 am
Ferocious Aardvark






All this is pie in the sky, when you consider that over a dozen of our existing players are taking us to the Employment Tribunal, and - if the case finishes and isn't appealed - the outcome of that won't even be known till January; before which we'll have inevitably had to plough a shedload of money that we don't have into lawyers' fees. And if it ends badly, well, the new club could even be finished as it's hard to see where we could find the sort of money to pay off several dozen claimants.

So we may sometime have a settled and calm pre-season, but 2018 won't be it.

Re: 2018 expectations
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 12:11 pm
rugbyreddog






Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
All this is pie in the sky, when you consider that over a dozen of our existing players are taking us to the Employment Tribunal, and - if the case finishes and isn't appealed - the outcome of that won't even be known till January; before which we'll have inevitably had to plough a shedload of money that we don't have into lawyers' fees. And if it ends badly, well, the new club could even be finished as it's hard to see where we could find the sort of money to pay off several dozen claimants.

So we may sometime have a settled and calm pre-season, but 2018 won't be it.

You would also have to consider how much loyalty and commitment there can be between club and players when half the squad are taking them to court.
