But on a realistic note I expect:



A good undisturbed pre-season.

A number of signings before January.

Decent FT players signed up on those limited FT deals (ie. A Chisholm, not a Mendeika).

Decent PT players to supplement.

A number of academy players in the numbered squad (Kirk, Wilkinson, Rickett etc).



A coach announced before pre-season training in November.

Kit release before Christmas.

Season tickets being set at a decent price.



For me at the moment, all this is more important than any on field related issues. Get these done in the next few months and it shows me that we are gaining some form of stability and can look forward with renewed optimism.



As for on field. I expect a competitive squad capable of top 1/2/3 (depending who comes down) and see where we are and how we have performed after 4 weeks. If we win 4/4 then secure either automatic promotion or at least play-off contenders.



In terms of performance I want to see pride and passion for the shirt and also not lose to the Cougars. Don't think we have played them in a competitive match since SL started. So would hate to lose our first real encounter with them.