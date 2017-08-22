|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4416
Location: Bradford
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Yes, look at them.
But I don't want to be Rochdale nor oldham, with respect etc., nor is being a Rochdale ever going to work for a club like Bradford. We'd almost certainly fold, but even if no, we'd be pointless.
My point was that it's possible to come up and stay up. Those clubs have managed it, presumably on far fewer resources than we would be in such a position. The idea is to then build on that rather than tread water.
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 12:35 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27906Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
I doubt - if we have the rent and upkeep to pay - that practically any Championship club would be on less net resources than us
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 12:58 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27089
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
if we have the rent and upkeep to pay
That's the big question isn't it? If we're lumbered with that I can't see us making it to the end of next season.
If we're not for some reason then we can probably muddle through.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:15 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9575
Location: Bradbados
|
Don't forget there is big decision from the courts to come in January - we haven't made it to the start of the season yet.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:31 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27089
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Forgot about that.
Another reason to hold back buying those season tickets - might be a case of deja vu otherwise.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 2:33 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3332
Location: Bradford
|
amberavenger wrote:
The only expectation I have for next year is I expect Keighley will beat us at some stage, being the only displeasurable thing left that hasn't yet happened to us in the past 6 years.
I'm calling it now... the supposedly random RFL computer generated fixture list will 'just happen' to give us Keighley away on the first day of next season (just like it did with Leigh in 2015)
And, furthermore, our 'new look team will
get beaten up - and beaten on the scoreboard - by the Cougars, triggering several weeks of taunting on this forum from Cougar fans about how it is 'justice' for whatever happened back in 1995.
You know it's going to happen
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 2:38 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3878
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
|
Bullseye wrote:
Forgot about that.
Another reason to hold back buying those season tickets - might be a case of deja vu otherwise.
Problem for the owners is that has the risk of being a self fulfilling prophecy. Fans don't buy season tickets in case the club folds in off season due to not having enough cash, and the fans lose money and season tickets, so club folds in the off season as they don't have the cash from fans money from season tickets.
Needs lots of positive news early in the off season.
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 2:42 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3878
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
|
On the poll, not clicked an option yet as currently I suspect we have no players and no coach 100% on board for next season, so it's completely unknown. I'm hoping for recruitment to point to a push for automatic promotion, but I'll wait and see.
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 3:07 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3332
Location: Bradford
|
thepimp007 wrote:
This post should be emailed, posted and even sent by Raven to the club
I've commanded my Maester to send a raven to Odsal with delay
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: billypop, Bing [Bot], Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bullnorthern, bullpower2014, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, BullyBully13, Duckman, Fr13daY, Nothus, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, redeverready, SCONE and 136 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net