amberavenger wrote: The only expectation I have for next year is I expect Keighley will beat us at some stage, being the only displeasurable thing left that hasn't yet happened to us in the past 6 years.

will

I'm calling it now... the supposedly random RFL computer generated fixture list will 'just happen' to give us Keighley away on the first day of next season (just like it did with Leigh in 2015)And, furthermore, our 'new look teamget beaten up - and beaten on the scoreboard - by the Cougars, triggering several weeks of taunting on this forum from Cougar fans about how it is 'justice' for whatever happened back in 1995.You know it's going to happen