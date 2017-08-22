WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 expectations

Where do you expect us to finish in 2018?

Automatic promotion (1st)
2
33%
Promotion playoff (2nd to 5th and winning promotion)
2
33%
Promotion playoff (2nd to 5th and missing out on promotion)
2
33%
Mid table (6th to 8th)
0
No votes
Bottom 8 (Shield)
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 6
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 12:25 pm
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4416
Location: Bradford
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Yes, look at them.

But I don't want to be Rochdale nor oldham, with respect etc., nor is being a Rochdale ever going to work for a club like Bradford. We'd almost certainly fold, but even if no, we'd be pointless.


My point was that it's possible to come up and stay up. Those clubs have managed it, presumably on far fewer resources than we would be in such a position. The idea is to then build on that rather than tread water.
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 12:35 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27906
Location: MACS0647-JD
I doubt - if we have the rent and upkeep to pay - that practically any Championship club would be on less net resources than us
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 12:58 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27087
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
if we have the rent and upkeep to pay



That's the big question isn't it? If we're lumbered with that I can't see us making it to the end of next season.

If we're not for some reason then we can probably muddle through.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:15 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9575
Location: Bradbados
Don't forget there is big decision from the courts to come in January - we haven't made it to the start of the season yet.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:31 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27087
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Forgot about that.

Another reason to hold back buying those season tickets - might be a case of deja vu otherwise.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
