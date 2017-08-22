The issue for me is not getting out of that league, although I have doubts about the likelihood of that happening, it's the lack of money - it is litle use even if we did manage to get promoted back to the Championship, if we enter it with a significantly worse squad of players than everyone else in that division, and if we remain without any money to move up a few gears back to similar wages bill as 2017.



We self-declared as having no big money to spend on players, and we've self-declared that we are not only not looking for investors, but we've actually knocked a few back.



So my concern is that the whole thing makes no immediate financial sense. Yes, you can probably end up being competitive in C1 on a shoestring, but there will be plenty of tough games if you pitch and construct your own squad on a C1 basis; surely the aim should be to become the new Toronto? But without any money, let alone substantial money, there's more chance of us becoming the old Bulls, and going tits.



If ChaLow have indeed worked out a way to "cut our cloth" which doesn't involve them actually investing in any decent new quality cloth from their own pockets, then whilst we may remain solvent (for once), we won't be cracking any pots.



And my problem with that is, if all is as I summarise - then what is the point? I mean, is proving you can run a team in C1 without putting in any significant moeny, and break even, a worthwhile aim? I still don't get it.