HamsterChops wrote: Whatever your expectation is, expect to actually be at least one rung below that, such is the norm for Bradford Bulls in recent times. So expect for your expectation to be wrong. Ok my head hurts now.

HA, definitely, Be like 2015 all over again. Enter the season full of optimism and we get given the hardest fixture possible with an away game to Leigh with an inexperienced referee (who was also from Leigh) Rest of season we were chasing. I guarantee our first fixture will be Keighley or York away.Think our chances depend on who comes down too. If it's Rochdale i'd say they will be favourites. If Swinton come down, i think they'll really be struggling just to stay in business never mind having a promotion challenge. As Bullseye said, too many variable to make predictions, we don't know our squad or what bloody format the league will be. If it's 8 home, 8 away, then we're fecked as we'll get the difficult teams away. Obviously as we're the RFL pets and all that.One thing i am looking forward to is our achievements (or lack of) will depend on what we actually do in that league. We finish top, we earn promotion. No ridiculous situation of having to beat any teams not in our league.