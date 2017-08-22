WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 expectations

Where do you expect us to finish in 2018?

Automatic promotion (1st)
2
67%
Promotion playoff (2nd to 5th and winning promotion)
1
33%
Promotion playoff (2nd to 5th and missing out on promotion)
0
No votes
Mid table (6th to 8th)
0
No votes
Bottom 8 (Shield)
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 3
Re: 2018 expectations
Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:53 am
rugbyreddog wrote:
Don't say that. Nat Conf 2 here we come.


Sart in conderence 2 -12, becaus ethe RFL wont let us start in conference 3
Re: 2018 expectations
Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:54 am
paulwalker71 wrote:
Well, you'd like to think we'd assemble a squad capable of making a genuine bid for the automatic slot, but who knows? Until we see how things are shaping up - heck we don't even know the format of the league yet - its impossible to say

What I would caution though is that there will be some very decent teams around us next season. We'll have whichever team gets relegated with us (either Oldham or Swinton you would think), along with whichever teams from Barrow, Whitehaven or York that don't get promoted along with Toronto. Doncaster and Hunslet are no mugs, and you can bet that Keighley are going to see us as the biggest scalp they could possibly take.

Most of the teams at the top end of League 1 are interchangeable with the likes of Swinton, Rochdale and Oldham that we have really struggled to beat this season. Unless get a decent squad and - perhaps even more importantly - get the attitude right, we will come a cropper on plenty of occasions next season.


This post should be emailed, posted and even sent by Raven to the club
Re: 2018 expectations
Tue Aug 22, 2017 9:04 am
HamsterChops wrote:
Whatever your expectation is, expect to actually be at least one rung below that, such is the norm for Bradford Bulls in recent times. So expect for your expectation to be wrong. Ok my head hurts now.


HA, definitely, Be like 2015 all over again. Enter the season full of optimism and we get given the hardest fixture possible with an away game to Leigh with an inexperienced referee (who was also from Leigh) Rest of season we were chasing. I guarantee our first fixture will be Keighley or York away.

Think our chances depend on who comes down too. If it's Rochdale i'd say they will be favourites. If Swinton come down, i think they'll really be struggling just to stay in business never mind having a promotion challenge. As Bullseye said, too many variable to make predictions, we don't know our squad or what bloody format the league will be. If it's 8 home, 8 away, then we're fecked as we'll get the difficult teams away. Obviously as we're the RFL pets and all that.

One thing i am looking forward to is our achievements (or lack of) will depend on what we actually do in that league. We finish top, we earn promotion. No ridiculous situation of having to beat any teams not in our league.
