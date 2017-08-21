WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 expectations

Where do you expect us to finish in 2018?

Automatic promotion (1st)
2
67%
Promotion playoff (2nd to 5th and winning promotion)
1
33%
Promotion playoff (2nd to 5th and missing out on promotion)
0
No votes
Mid table (6th to 8th)
0
No votes
Bottom 8 (Shield)
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 3
2018 expectations
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 10:25 pm
NZ Bull User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jan 31, 2011 8:23 pm
Posts: 161
Location: Christchurch, New Zealand
As we are already relegated and with no chance of getting any franchise or reprieve lets look to 2018. Yes it is early days but lets see what people expect.

I personally think with the following points we can get automatic promotion.
- No points deduction.
- No issues with players getting a visa.
- Hybrid squad of full and part time in a league of amateurs.
- Should effectively be the richest club in the league.
- Toronto our biggest threat will already be promoted.
- Should be able to attract some decent players and have a full off season.
- A coach from the start hopefully we have someone already lined up.

Discuss.......
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 5:35 am
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2741
TBH, I'm still expecting us to go out of business before we get there
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:10 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5831
Put it this way I won't be rushing out to get my season ticket as early as possible like last year.

If we start the season without going bust I'm going auto promotion.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
Re: 2018 expectations
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:43 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3991
Location: Hornsea
No National Conference option?

