As we are already relegated and with no chance of getting any franchise or reprieve lets look to 2018. Yes it is early days but lets see what people expect.



I personally think with the following points we can get automatic promotion.

- No points deduction.

- No issues with players getting a visa.

- Hybrid squad of full and part time in a league of amateurs.

- Should effectively be the richest club in the league.

- Toronto our biggest threat will already be promoted.

- Should be able to attract some decent players and have a full off season.

- A coach from the start hopefully we have someone already lined up.



Discuss.......