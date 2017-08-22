CyberPieMan wrote: will be driving to High Wycombe, big multi-story next to the train station - cheap as anything. Also, added bonus of trains going away from London after the match & teeny-tiny queues.

I did Wycombe last year, in fact stayed there. Though for a day trip I use Gerrards Cross but because of warnings given by Chiltern Rail on how busy the line could be because of the closure of Euston, this year I'll be doing the Hillingdon/Ickenham option on the Metropolitan line more than likely.