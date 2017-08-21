WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wembley parking

Wembley parking
Mon Aug 21, 2017 10:14 pm
the-Bowtun-Warrior
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Mar 06, 2009 1:54 pm
Posts: 2124
Anyone any tips?

Any official car parks cost £30 and take weeks to get away from, win or lose.

I've previously seen suggestion to park at train/tube stations on the outskirts of London but then wonder if 30 odd mins on the tube + the time taken to get on the thing, plus the cost of the ticket(s) means £30 isn't all that bad an option.

Also considered one of those websites where you pay to use someone's drive. Never used one and somehow just don't like the idea. Anyone had experience of this round the Brent area?

Any advice much appreciated
Re: Wembley parking
Mon Aug 21, 2017 10:28 pm
MR FRISK
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1713
Watch the game on TV as only 8,000 Wigan fans are bothering to go on sat :IDEA:
Re: Wembley parking
Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:01 am
muttywhitedog
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Aug 31, 2013 10:52 pm
Posts: 184
I'm going to Brent Cross Shopping Centre.
Re: Wembley parking
Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:17 am
Ashton Bears
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 832
Location: Around the three Sisters
the-Bowtun-Warrior wrote:
Anyone any tips?

Any official car parks cost £30 and take weeks to get away from, win or lose.

I've previously seen suggestion to park at train/tube stations on the outskirts of London but then wonder if 30 odd mins on the tube + the time taken to get on the thing, plus the cost of the ticket(s) means £30 isn't all that bad an option.

Also considered one of those websites where you pay to use someone's drive. Never used one and somehow just don't like the idea. Anyone had experience of this round the Brent area?

Any advice much appreciated


Park on St Augustines Church car park they charge £20 post code HA9 8EW its at the bottom of Wembley hill road.

When you come out to go home turn right a quick left and you are on the A4088 which takes you to the A40 / M40.
Re: Wembley parking
Tue Aug 22, 2017 3:03 pm
Arthur Warrior
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 27, 2010 11:16 am
Posts: 342
Location: Cocobay beach, sipping rum punch
Hillingdon or Ruislip to Wembley Park.
20 mins or so journey
£2 car park
£1.50 on tube with Oyster card or using contactless payment.
Re: Wembley parking
Tue Aug 22, 2017 3:42 pm
the-Bowtun-Warrior
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Mar 06, 2009 1:54 pm
Posts: 2124
Thanks for the recommendations
Re: Wembley parking
Tue Aug 22, 2017 4:33 pm
CyberPieMan
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Aug 22, 2011 4:35 pm
Posts: 876
will be driving to High Wycombe, big multi-story next to the train station - cheap as anything. Also, added bonus of trains going away from London after the match & teeny-tiny queues.
Everything is Awesome
Re: Wembley parking
Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:29 pm
Rugby Raider
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun May 02, 2010 3:10 pm
Posts: 765
Location: Playing League on The Close
MR FRISK wrote:
Watch the game on TV as only 8,000 Wigan fans are bothering to go on sat :IDEA:

RFL have said Wigan fans can park their tandom free of charge at the Rugby League Statue and collect it on the 60 minute mark on their way home.
Re: Wembley parking
Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:57 pm
CobraCraig
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 356
I parked on a social club car park last time,cost me around £15
Re: Wembley parking
Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:40 pm
Mike1970

Joined: Tue Jul 22, 2014 6:05 pm
Posts: 99
Last year I parked in a car park one tube stop away. Pre-booked online with no bother and loads of spaces. Post code NW 99EL worth checking out

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, CHEADLE LEYTHER, Geoff, hatty, Levrier, moto748, NSW, TOMCAT, warrior1872 and 171 guests

