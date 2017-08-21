We know that we’ll upset one, or more, groups of supporters, that we will court controversy, and that we’ll probably pick up a degree of criticism. But we can't leave it any longer.We're so excited about the unfolding drama that is the Super Eights Qualifiers that we've taken a look at the remaining programme and made our round by round predictions. This in turn has given us our final Qualifiers table and as a result the teams that we think will be automatically playing Super League in 2018.We will then know the participants in the Million Pound Game and we’ll take a look at that too and predict who we think will be joining the other three in the top flight.