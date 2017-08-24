WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final

Post a reply
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:06 pm
WalterWizard User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 9:52 pm
Posts: 2910
Location: Wire Land
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 68,427
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 20 v 10 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Jamie Shaul
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Marc Sneyd
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
Warrington Wolves and Woolston Rovers - The PERFECT combination

//www.warringtonwolves.com
//www.woolstonroversrlfc.co.uk
//www.liverpoolfc.tv
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:35 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3114
Location: Stuck in 1982
Not 30 10 Walt?
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:55 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5557
rubber duckie wrote:
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 72000
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 0 v 0 Wigan Dull 20 vs Pies 10
c) First try (any team, player not time): Micheals
d) Time of first try: 12mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Michaels
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):5


Michaels won't be playing - are you allowed to change your predictions?
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:31 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8351
Cheers. Kelly then. He'll get Lance Todd too for a bonus point.
once a wire always a wire
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 7:07 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2748
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 68,800
b) Score and Winning team: Wigan 24 Hull 14
c) First try (any team, player not time): Joe Burgess
d) Time of the first try: 15 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): John Bateman
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 12:34 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3114
Location: Stuck in 1982
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 76,345
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 13 v 18 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Tuimavave
d) Time of first try: 13 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Burgess
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 6:28 pm
Hicks Is A God User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 25, 2011 10:19 pm
Posts: 475
Location: Born in the Wire, now live in the town of the Spire
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 78,500
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 18 v 23 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Farrell
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Gelling
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7 (inc a drop goal)
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 8:29 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3114
Location: Stuck in 1982
Hicks Is A God wrote:
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 78,500
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 18 v 23 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Farrell
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Gelling
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7 (inc a drop goal)


By Wigan? ha ha
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, easyWire, getdownmonkeyman, Google Adsense [Bot], Hicks Is A God, leslie boyd, NtW, rubber duckie, Rugby, Uncle Rico and 142 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,1371,39476,1954,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
14
- 26CANTERBURY
TV
  
  TODAY : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM