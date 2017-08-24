a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 68,427
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 20 v 10 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Jamie Shaul
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Marc Sneyd
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 20 v 10 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Jamie Shaul
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Marc Sneyd
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5