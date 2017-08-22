a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 77,777

b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 18 v 22 Wigan

c) First try (any team, player not time): Gildart

d) Time of first try: 7 mins

e) Last try (any team, player not time): Burgess

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):5