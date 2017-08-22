|
Gaz3376
Strong-running second rower
|
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 77,777
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 18 v 22 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Gildart
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Burgess
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):5
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 11:50 am
|
|
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 77000
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 10 v 22 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Burgess
d) Time of first try: 15 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Williams
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):4
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 12:25 pm
|
|
a) Crowd: 80,000
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 30 v 12 Wigan
c) First try: Albert Kelly
d) Time of first try: 10'
e) Last try: Albert Kelly
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 12:26 pm
|
|
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 72,000
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 24 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Tuimavave
d) Time of first try: 18 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time):Williams
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):6
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 3:02 pm
|
CW8
Cheeky half-back
|
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 71, 300
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 29 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): fonua
d) Time of first try: 14 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): fonua
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 5:24 pm
|
eddieH
Strong-running second rower
|
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 73500
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 26 v 18 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Burgess
d) Time of first try: 11 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Kelly
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):6
|
|
Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:59 pm
|
|
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 75,500
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 20 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Albert Kelly
d) Time of first try: 15 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Albert Kelly
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
|
