Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 10:55 am
Gaz3376
Joined: Tue Feb 02, 2010
Posts: 303
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 77,777
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 18 v 22 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Gildart
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Burgess
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):5
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 11:50 am
Longbarn Wire
Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007
Posts: 1045
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 77000
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 10 v 22 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Burgess
d) Time of first try: 15 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Williams
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):4
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 12:25 pm
wire-flyer
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017
Posts: 115
a) Crowd: 80,000
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 30 v 12 Wigan
c) First try: Albert Kelly
d) Time of first try: 10'
e) Last try: Albert Kelly
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 12:26 pm
kirtonLindseyWolf
Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013
Posts: 237
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 72,000
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 24 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Tuimavave
d) Time of first try: 18 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time):Williams
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):6
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 3:02 pm
CW8
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013
Posts: 819
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 71, 300
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 29 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): fonua
d) Time of first try: 14 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): fonua
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 5:24 pm
eddieH
Joined: Fri Jan 19, 2007
Posts: 301
Location: Still in 1973 and not PC
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 73500
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 26 v 18 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Burgess
d) Time of first try: 11 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Kelly
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):6
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:59 pm
ScouseWire
Joined: Tue Sep 13, 2011
Posts: 427
Location: The Top 8
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 75,500
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 20 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Albert Kelly
d) Time of first try: 15 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Albert Kelly
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
The Wire and Tranmere Rovers you can't go wrong
Rogues Gallery wrote:

A very good friend of mine always uses this line.

"If Saints were playing for my life, I'd still want them to lose"
