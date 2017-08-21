WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final

WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:07 pm
Uncle Rico
It's the Challenge Cup Final and although we aren't in it there are triple points on offer so a chance to make ground in RL's biggest competition, The Wire Yed Prediction Competition

May the best team win and Good Luck

a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)):
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 0 v 0 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:21 pm
sir adrian morley
a - 78000
b - wigan 28 - hull 24.please please let me be wrong
c - tom luli
d - 9 mins
e tom luli
f - 9
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:50 pm
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 78,000
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 10 v 14 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Gelling
d) Time of first try: 12 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Gelling
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):5
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 6:26 pm
karetaker
A:77500
B:Wigan 20-14 Hull
C: Burgess
D:10 mins
E: Tompkins
F:8
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:42 pm
matt6169
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 75,129
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 21 v 14 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Gelling
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Tomkins (S)
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):6
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 9:16 pm
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 77,000
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 18 v 14 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Shaul
d) Time of first try: 10 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Fonua
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):6
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 9:38 pm
Moving Forward
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 79542
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 16 v 28 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Connor
d) Time of first try: 12 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): McIllorum
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
Yed wrote:
A player who scores a hatrick in a final against the current SL champions will always have a place in Wire history
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 4:29 am
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 73,500
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 24 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Fonua
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): George Williams
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):6
Gerrum on side ref
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 9:20 am
A) 74,000
B) Hull 16-25 Wigan
C) Fonua
D) 7 mins
E) Gelling
F) 7
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Challenge Cup Final
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 9:55 am
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 66,000
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 23 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Fonua
d) Time of first try: 14 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Burgess
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):5

