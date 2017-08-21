|
It's the Challenge Cup Final and although we aren't in it there are triple points on offer so a chance to make ground in RL's biggest competition, The Wire Yed Prediction Competition
May the best team win and Good Luck
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)):
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 0 v 0 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:21 pm
a - 78000
b - wigan 28 - hull 24.please please let me be wrong
c - tom luli
d - 9 mins
e tom luli
f - 9
Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:50 pm
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 78,000
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 10 v 14 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Gelling
d) Time of first try: 12 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Gelling
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):5
Mon Aug 21, 2017 6:26 pm
A:77500
B:Wigan 20-14 Hull
C: Burgess
D:10 mins
E: Tompkins
F:8
Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:42 pm
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 75,129
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 21 v 14 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Gelling
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Tomkins (S)
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):6
Mon Aug 21, 2017 9:16 pm
Rugby
Free-scoring winger
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 77,000
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 18 v 14 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Shaul
d) Time of first try: 10 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Fonua
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):6
Mon Aug 21, 2017 9:38 pm
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 79542
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 16 v 28 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Connor
d) Time of first try: 12 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): McIllorum
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
Tue Aug 22, 2017 4:29 am
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 73,500
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 24 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Fonua
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): George Williams
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):6
Gerrum on side ref
Tue Aug 22, 2017 9:20 am
A) 74,000
B) Hull 16-25 Wigan
C) Fonua
D) 7 mins
E) Gelling
F) 7
Tue Aug 22, 2017 9:55 am
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 66,000
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 23 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Fonua
d) Time of first try: 14 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Burgess
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):5
