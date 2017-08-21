It's the Challenge Cup Final and although we aren't in it there are triple points on offer so a chance to make ground in RL's biggest competition, The Wire Yed Prediction Competition



May the best team win and Good Luck



a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)):

b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 0 v 0 Wigan

c) First try (any team, player not time):

d) Time of first try:

e) Last try (any team, player not time):

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):