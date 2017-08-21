Jimmythecuckoo wrote: Would be good.



Nice that more French players are coming over to England, hopefully some British players will go the other way to help the competition.

I say this every year but where is the tv deal. I was recently in France and caught some Pelota on a major channel. The lead sponsor was Rolex. Yet no one shows elite one. Canal plus has lost most of the football and any other important sport to Bein and seems happy with whatever crumbs it can find. France Four has recently been the channel for Womens Euro football and world cup.On a related note marketing seems a forgotten art in French sport. Whilst in England I can easily pick up an Orrell Rufc jersey or a St Pats top or even a t shirt from my local cycling club, just try getting hold of a French international jersey or God forbid one from elite one. This is all too common, even when a club runs a web site basic information is frequently missing.Just as an aside, I recently went to a top 14 game. The shop advertised as acting as an agent where unaware of the fact. In the end I spoke directly with the home club who were happy to sell me tickets just as soon as I sent them a cheque. I am afraid that France has not reached the C21st yet.P.S I have a selection of French rl shirts from clubs who failed to survive the season which is another problem.