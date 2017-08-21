WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - French Domestic League - Later start to season due to WC

French Domestic League - Later start to season due to WC
Mon Aug 21, 2017 2:22 pm
Jimmythecuckoo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3054
Location: Peterborough
Here is the start of RLFans, Sang-et-or coverage of the French domestic season.

Fixtures are here... http://freeteams.com/EnglishDragons/pag ... page=60808

Our annual thread to discuss the season is here... viewtopic.php?f=71&t=607959

Not quite like the last few seasons where we have been able to watch 12 month rugby league with the later start due to the world cup, but it will help to have some action over the dark November and December months.
Re: French Domestic League - Later start to season due to WC
Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:57 pm
Levrier
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 489
Ah, the optimistic unveiling of French fixtures. I hope that everyone makes it through the season without the customary club folds mid season story.
Re: French Domestic League - Later start to season due to WC
Tue Aug 22, 2017 3:21 pm
Jimmythecuckoo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3054
Location: Peterborough
Would be good.

Nice that more French players are coming over to England, hopefully some British players will go the other way to help the competition.

