Mick Cranes Sidestep wrote: If you look on the Wigan website at their tickets available (rather than the RFL site), you can see tickets in nearly every area still for sale, including the blocks behind the posts. For a team that averages in excess of 10k a game, to not at least sell that many is a really poor showing.



Going to be a bigger wall of empty red seats at that end this year than there was last year.

Its concerning for the game that its most famous club can't even shift tickets, I don't even think its due to past success either, as their appearances in finals has been more sporadic over the last 20 years and this year the final is livening up a mediocre season for them in the league.the game is of course won on the pitch though.