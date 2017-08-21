I think there has been too big a turnaround of players year after year and therefore no continuity.



Last season Catalans went to my team Hull KR and won away 0-40. Catalans were superb, the away day blues a thing of the past and they found themselves 2nd in Super League. Serious contenders for trophies I think everyone agreed and it really did seem that Catalans had come of age



OK Rovers were not the greatest as ultimate relegation showed but actually most of our defeats were narrow and of the plucky losers variety. The previous week we'd beat Leeds at Headingley 10-30 but we couldn't live with Catalans that night they were just far too good.



The Catalans of that night and the Catalans which lost to Leigh with barely a whimper has to be measured in light years such is the difference......and yet it was only last season.



I don't mean to be critical when I say that IMO the main strength of Catalans has always been the ability to attract high quality imports. But these players seem to come & go every year and there is a constant need to start all over . Any success is built on sand.



It would be better in the long term for Catalans, Super League and the game in France for the nucleus of the team to be French IMO. For that to happen maybe we need to go back to licensing and give that model time to work. Although I wouldn't expect any championship wannabes to agree.