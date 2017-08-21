WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What's gone wrong and how long has it been broken?

What's gone wrong and how long has it been broken?
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 11:50 am
Jimmythecuckoo
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3054
Location: Peterborough
To save the Leigh thread being so cluttered with woe I wanted to start a thread on what you all feel has gone wrong at the Dragons and how long it has been getting worse, maybe even undetected.

For me the departures of the likes of Whitehead and Taia was the key. I felt we might have got away with it this winter due to the number of key back room appointments like Alex Chan and Steve Deakin.

However the signing of Greg Bird now looks like a high profile name coming in to deflect attention from the poor level of recruitment elsewhere.

Burgess and Thornley for example were never Ferriol and Blanch.... or even Taylor and Carney.

I think the coach had been dead man walking since the middle of last season and when he can't motivate the players to at least keep scores respectable away from home then its time to do something about it.

I think McNamara had always been in Bernards mind for some reason. I think someone said in the Leigh thread that he mind have seen him as a yes man.

But this decay set in a couple of summers ago and we have been getting away with it now for too long.

If the Million Pound game is London and us, I fear for Dragons.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 11:57 am
John_D
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30588
Location: The commentary box
It strikes me that a lot of players just aren't arsed. And those times we've been good have been with a disciplinarian at the helm (Potter). The Canet lifestyle is very relaxed and perhaps it's too easy to get drawn into it.
So big kicks up backsides for me, Clive. And a more French core to the squad. Seem to be going away from our raison d'etre (what is the French for raison d'etre? Do they have a word for that?)
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 12:14 pm
Jimmythecuckoo
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3054
Location: Peterborough
The junior teams performances are one bright spot I suppose.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:10 pm
Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2014 9:57 am
Posts: 370
After a great start last year it all collapsed at Warrington in a game that we should have easily won.Since then we have won only 20% of our games Too many of our really good players-I mean Whitehead and Taia- had already gone.Then we let Stewart ,Taylor and Carney our 3 best players last year -go
We have one tactic i.e run hard at the nearest opponent and take the tackle-that is if we don't knock on.We have very few really skilful players.Some of the old guard continue to give their all ,but they are in steep decline. Casty above all. Our backs -exempting the excellent half backs- are unable or unwilling to pass. The French players go on about "heart" when they should be using their brains.The u19 players have some who should make it and may get plenty of chances next year in the lower division.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:35 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27089
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Who's been in charge of recruitment over the last 2-3 years? It's been pretty bad, lots of money spent and bugger all to show for it.

Someone other than the coach I suspect.
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 3:16 pm
Jimmythecuckoo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3054
Location: Peterborough
Bernard Guasch wrote:
"It is not completely lost, but I am very skeptical about the support of the XIII I do not know what they want.Yesterday Leeds and Huddersfield have benefited from the support of theirs to maintain themselves, Is the reverse. As soon as you sink, you try to crush you further. "

It is true that Saturday, the players could not count on an unfailing support of their supporters become mere spectators. Far from filling up, the Gilbert-Brutus stadium seemed to be drowsy, even resigned. It must be said that the delivery of their foals did not necessarily want to encourage them. "You have to give the urge to want" (as Johnny claimed) will be able to answer the supporters to the president of the Catalan Dragons who, in The Independent always, does not oculate his own responsibilities.

