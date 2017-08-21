To save the Leigh thread being so cluttered with woe I wanted to start a thread on what you all feel has gone wrong at the Dragons and how long it has been getting worse, maybe even undetected.



For me the departures of the likes of Whitehead and Taia was the key. I felt we might have got away with it this winter due to the number of key back room appointments like Alex Chan and Steve Deakin.



However the signing of Greg Bird now looks like a high profile name coming in to deflect attention from the poor level of recruitment elsewhere.



Burgess and Thornley for example were never Ferriol and Blanch.... or even Taylor and Carney.



I think the coach had been dead man walking since the middle of last season and when he can't motivate the players to at least keep scores respectable away from home then its time to do something about it.



I think McNamara had always been in Bernards mind for some reason. I think someone said in the Leigh thread that he mind have seen him as a yes man.



But this decay set in a couple of summers ago and we have been getting away with it now for too long.



If the Million Pound game is London and us, I fear for Dragons.