LAST NIGHT MARKED A MOMENTOUS OCCASION FOR TEN TALENTED YOUNG PLAYERS, AS THEY SIGNED THEIR FIRST PROFESSIONAL CONTRACTS OF THEIR CAREERS.

Bradford Bullsofficial supporters trust,BullBuilder,hosted the signing night in the SouthBank Stand, as the juniors made the step up from under 16s to the under 19s.



Luke Littlewood, Connor Appleyard, Matty Race, Joe Stirk, Guy Worstenholme, Lewis Galtress, Jamie Fieldhouse, Bradley Ho, Murphy Smith, Cameron Berry and Anesu Mudoti have all been awarded their official under 19s contracts.



Under 16s Head Coach Mark Dunning is delighted to see his juniors take the next step to achieving their first team contracts: “I’m really proud of all of the boys, it is really good to see the guys with their parents and their families, getting all of the rewards they deserve. They had a great year and worked very hard, this is just what they deserve.



“I have no doubt there are some future first team players in the group that have signed their contracts, and I look forward to seeing what they can do in the future.



“It’s a huge step, it’s the biggest step they will make so far in their lives, and hopefully one more after this to the first team. This is a very talented group of people and all they need is the hard work to try and nurture that.



“We are very blessed to have an owner who is very behind this club. Andrew and Lowie are fully supportive of the club and the academy. The boys have got a massive opportunity now and I would love to see some of these guys playing alongside Liam Kirk in a few years time.”



Young Bull Anesu Mudoti won the Player of the Year Award after an impressive season playing in the forwards, leading from the front foot and setting an example.



“I’m really happy about signing up. It’s been a great experience so far and I’m really looking forward to seeing what may happen in the future,” said Mudoti.



The junior Bulls make the transition from playing under Mark Dunning to the watchful eye of under 19s Head Coach Leigh Beattie.



“I’m looking forward to moving up into the 19s. I think Leigh Beattie is a great coach to have and hopefully I can better myself with him.



“Mark has been a fantastic teacher. He is a great guy and is always there when you need him. He’s taught me a lot and has really helped me grow as a player.”



"Half back Matthew Race is another player that has caught the eyes of the coaching staff with his attacking flair and off the cuff style of play.



“I’m really happy about it and really looking forward to digging in in preseason and hopefully a successful year next year,” said Race.



“Mark set a really good platform for us all this year, but we are all really excited for a new experience with Leigh.



“It’s been really good in a great team, there are some great players coming through the system after me. They will have a great season under Mark next year