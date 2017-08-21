WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions League Table UPDATE Shield Week 3

Predictions League Table UPDATE Shield Week 3
Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:44 am
Updated table after Week 3

Well done to Hamster Chops - this weeks winner with a whopping 15 points


roger daly 204
Johnbulls 203
FevGrinder 201
Fr13day 196
RickyF1 193
jayb 192
Nelson 192
paulwalker71 192
Steel City Bull 188
Bullnorthern 185
Bulls4 185
Le Penguin 180
Ferocious Aardvark 177
tackler tommo 175
Bull Mania 174
Herr Rigsby 174
broadybulls87 172
Hamster Chops 168
zapperbull 167
rambull1967 160
jackmac452 159
Bent & Bongser 157
BD20 Cougar 155
tigertot 155
Smack him Jimmy 152
DrFeelgood 150
Bendybulls 142
BiltonRobin 142
Bullseye 132
Jimmy 4 Bradford 92
Micky the travelling friend 92
Mon Aug 21, 2017 12:28 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
Well done to Hamster Chops - this weeks winner with a whopping 15 points



:DANCE:

And to think I nearly didn't bother this week as I was too far adrift.

That Barrow/York result that swung it.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 6:43 pm
And now I'm propping up the table - Did I start on minus 12? :lol:

