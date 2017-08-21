Updated table after Week 3



Well done to Hamster Chops - this weeks winner with a whopping 15 points





roger daly 204

Johnbulls 203

FevGrinder 201

Fr13day 196

RickyF1 193

jayb 192

Nelson 192

paulwalker71 192

Steel City Bull 188

Bullnorthern 185

Bulls4 185

Le Penguin 180

Ferocious Aardvark 177

tackler tommo 175

Bull Mania 174

Herr Rigsby 174

broadybulls87 172

Hamster Chops 168

zapperbull 167

rambull1967 160

jackmac452 159

Bent & Bongser 157

BD20 Cougar 155

tigertot 155

Smack him Jimmy 152

DrFeelgood 150

Bendybulls 142

BiltonRobin 142

Bullseye 132

Jimmy 4 Bradford 92

Micky the travelling friend 92