Re: Who gets left out?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:45 am
apollosghost Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 795
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
Grimmy wrote:
19 man squad released - No surprises, it's the 17 who played v Salford + Davies & Joel Tomkins.


J Tomkins and Marshall to miss out if it were me picking the team.
Re: Who gets left out?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:53 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1039
Davies is in and Marshall is 18th man. The only question to be answered is Joel or Willie and we'll probably not know until Saturday.
Re: Who gets left out?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 2:16 pm
The Whiffy Kipper User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 100
NSW wrote:
McIlorum has admitted himself in interviews he can't do the 80 minutes.
Do you know which interviews, would be good to look at them
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
Re: Who gets left out?
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 11:47 am
NSW User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1668
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Do you know which interviews, would be good to look at them

It was a Wigan TV interview this year. Not sure if it was when he returned or when he had a milestone game.

Interviewer said something along the lines of alot of games you've played you've played the full 80.

Micky reply, yeah not done that for a few years think those days are behind me.
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
Re: Who gets left out?
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 2:36 pm
Chris_H User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 26, 2009 12:39 pm
Posts: 78
Location: Wigan
Shaun Wane confirmed to the media after the captains run today that Isa will be on the bench. Looks like no place for Joel
