McIlorum has admitted himself in interviews he can't do the 80 minutes. Previously when we had a under performing Logan Tomkins he would do 30 mins to start then come on after 50 mins. Whereas now with Powell as a back up, Macca can go full on for 20 minute spells. I do like the idea of starting with Powell then bringing Micky off the bench. Should combat the intensity drop off when lockers goes off. According to Wigan today Isa's place in the team seems safe. Glad we actually can have these discussions for the first time this year!

RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!



Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are